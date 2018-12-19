Holiday by the Bay puts a new spin on time-honored holiday tradi - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Holiday by the Bay puts a new spin on time-honored holiday traditions

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - There's a new spin on your favorite holiday traditions when you experience Holiday by the Bay. 

News 8's Ashley Jacobs takes you to the Hilton San Diego Bayfront to experience the Reindeer Run, a two-story, 100-foot ice slide complete with inner tubes and a stop bumper! She also takes you along for a test drive of The Ice Bumper Cars, featuring a theatrical LED light show as players drive into each other with abandon glee and laughter. 

The fun you have will also benefit the USO San Diego, as $1 from each ticket sold will stay local to help the military community.

You can get your tickets here


 

