Sheriff: Man in doorbell video ‘person of interest’ in grand theft

EL CAJON, Calif. (NEWS 8 ) -- An El Cajon homeowner wants to know who took his trailer and off-road vehicle right off his front driveway in broad daylight.

A person of interest in the grand theft incident was captured on videotape by a doorbell camera. “He’s just kind of at the front door, looks like he leans in to listen,” said the homeowner, Jeremy Ransom.

The theft happened Friday morning in El Cajon at the home in the 1700 block of Somerlane Street. “When I first saw the video of this guy, I was kind of glad my wife wasn't home because you never know what's going to happen,” said Ransom.

At this point, the man only is wanted for questioning because the video doesn’t actually show him committing a crime. But 17 minutes after the doorbell cam video was recorded, a trailer in the driveway was stolen.

On the trailer was a 2016 Yamaha Wolverine side by side, blue in color. Total value of the trailer and vehicle was about $14,000. “It's just anger, shock and little bit of depression, too, a mix of feelings,” said Ransom.

The trailer was locked up but it appears the thieves used a white pickup truck to drag it out to the street and then cut the locks. “I imagine in my mind right now it's being taken apart. They're just going to try and sell it piece by piece for some money here and there,” said Ransom.

Sheriff’s detectives want to talk to the man in the video because the timing is suspicious.

“We don't know if this person committed the crime but they obviously were in the area around that time. We'd like to talk to them to see what they saw or they know about who's involved or if they saw anything suspicious,” said Sgt. Tim Chantler with the Sheriff’s Lakeside substation.

Four days earlier, there is a video of different man who came ringing at the same doorbell.

If you look closely at the two videos, both men use their knuckles to ring the doorbell, not their fingertips. “That makes it a little bit more suspicious, for us, that's not what people normally do,” said Sgt. Chantler.

So, if you recognize the man in the video, the Lakeside Sheriff's department would like to hear from you.

“I hope these guys get caught. I hope they do some time. And, hopefully I can do something civil against them,” said Ransom, the homeowner.

