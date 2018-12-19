San Diego Fire-Rescue, Burn Institute promote holiday fire safety

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The City of San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and the Burn Institute presented a holiday fire safety burn demonstration Wednesday.
According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the incidents of home fires increase during the winter months. The reasons for these fires include home heating, holiday decorations and candles.
"We have many recommendations and safety tips that can prevent serious injury, death and property damage," said Fire Marshal Doug Perry. "This demonstration is a dramatic example of how quickly a tree fire can spread inside a home."
That's why the San Diego Fire Department teamed up with the Burn Institute to put on the tree fire demonstration below.
It takes seconds for a Christmas tree to go up in flames. @SDFD and @Burn_Institute partnered up this morning to show just how quickly an entire living room can burn. Learn how to stay fire safe this holiday season with these tips: https://t.co/8bw5xrYstz pic.twitter.com/svRzbLxs6a— Burn Institute (@Burn_Institute) December 19, 2018
Once ignited at the Regional Public Safety Training building, smoke took over the small room and flames spread from branch to ornaments down to the curtains and the couch.
"A Christmas tree from the start of the fire to the end of the fire is usually 35 to 45 seconds, you have no time to react," Perry said.
The San Diego Fire Marshal urges prevention by watering and limiting lights.
