Get last minute shopping done at Del Barrio Market: Noche Buena this Saturday

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you still have last-minute Christmas gifts to shop for – you're in luck. This Saturday the Del Barrio Market Noche Buena will offer the opportunity to peruse handmade goods, vintage items and more including jewelry and art.
The event is pet and kid friendly and admission is free.
Abril Ramirez and several participating vendors visited Morning Extra to preview the event.
Some the items highlighted included: handcrafted health and beauty products; customized photo items like mugs and calendars; apparel including beanies and shirts; and traditional Mexican clothing and accessories.
