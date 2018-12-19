Black Swan Gondola at Lake San Marcos

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – When the moon hits your eyes like a big pizza pie – that’s amore!

In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, the heart wants what it wants at Lake San Marcos.

Nearly six weeks ago, longtime gondolier, Drew Sainte Marie, paddled his love boat to Lake San Marcos to offer a romantic ride that comes with everything but a serenade.

Drew’s company is called Black Swan Gondola. Instead of spending thousands on a Venice vacation, Black Swan Gondola offers gondola rides for $100.

Drew’s gondola sits six so you might even make new friends. If you are looking for love, Drew is as good as it gets!

If you would like to book a Black Swan Gondola ride, Drew is offering a holiday discount to News 8 viewers! Click here to book your ride.