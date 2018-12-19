Holiday light display inspired by San Diego homeowner’s sons

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — If you're looking for a colorful Christmas light display there is one you don't want to miss in Tierrasanta.

The homeowner tells News 8 he started the decorations more than a decade ago to help his two sons.

The elaborate light display at 5026 Belardo Drive has been a tradition for 13 years. It takes weeks to set up and months to plan - and there are two special reasons the homeowner keeps it going.

When it comes to putting your heart and soul into something, Randy Schimka sets the bar high.

"It feels like we're doing something positive for the community,” said Randy. “We have to run wires for most of the decorations into the garage.”

Those nine miles of wire combined with 100,000 lights make up the display outside his home - a tradition he started in 2006.

"So, all those years ago my son Brandon got very interested in Christmas lights while driving around,” said Randy. “He had some behavioral problems, and we found this thing he liked - the lights."

News 8 actually met both Randy and Brandon back then.

The behavioral issues Randy mentioned were tied to Brandon's autism.

Years later, his younger brother Stephen was diagnosed with the same thing.

"He's not verbal,” said Randy. “Brandon is more interested in the lights.”

Now 22, Brandon is so interested, he helps his dad plan, design and even build.

"He likes the entire package from start to finish,” said Randy.

The display is synchronized to music and has grown every year.

From now through Christmas, each night, between 5:30 and 10 p.m., you'll find people from all over enjoying the show.

"It’s something the community has embraced,” said Randy.

Recently, Randy started accepting donations to help fund a Christmas camp at the Stein Center - a special school for children and adults with autism.

"It just makes you feel good about the holiday and I think we'll do it for a while longer,” said Randy.

If you would like to donate, click here.