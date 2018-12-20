Report: Facebook shared private messages with partners

Eight dogs and three cats surrendered by their owners after their homes were devastated by the Camp Fire in Butte County arrived in San Diego Wednesday night.
It's the busiest time of the year for t he U.S. Postal Service. During the holiday season USPS will process and deliver nearly 15 billion pieces of mail and 900 million packages. News 8's photojournalist Tine Howard takes us inside a Carmel Mountain Ranch package processing center.
A Yemeni mother who fought for the right to see her dying son arrived Wednesday night in California after the Trump administration gave her a long-sought waiver to its travel ban.
Facebook gave some companies more extensive access to users' personal data than it has previously revealed, letting them read private messages or see the names of friends without consent, according to a New York Times report.
A Florida man has launched a "We the People Will Fund the Wall" GoFundMe campaign to raise one billion dollars to help pay for a border wall.
After nearly four days of deliberations, jurors reached a verdict Wednesday in the trial of a former Yuma police officer accused of raping a San Diego woman.
High pressure is in firm control over Southern California and will bring on the heat to close out Fall. This building ridge with weak offshore winds will have daytime highs running 5° to 15° above average on Thursday under mostly sunny skies.
If you're looking for a colorful Christmas light display there is one you don't want to miss in Tierrasanta. The homeowner tells News 8 he started the decorations more than a decade ago to help his two sons.
A federal judge on Wednesday blocked Trump administration policies that prevented immigrants who suffered gang violence or domestic abuse in their home countries from seeking asylum.
Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown helped make his party even more powerful in California during the last eight years and now, less than a month before leaving office, he predicts that dominance will make it difficult for his successor to control Democrats' hunger for spending and regulations.