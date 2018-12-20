San Diego Humane Society rescues Camp Fire pets - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Humane Society rescues Camp Fire pets

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Eight dogs and three cats surrendered by their owners after their homes were devastated by the Camp Fire in Butte County arrived in San Diego Wednesday night.

A San Diego Humane Society team deployed to Northern California for 10 days and rescued the pets, according to spokeswoman Dariel Walker.

"We want to make sure they get medically and behaviorally screened," said Jackie Noble, SDHS Kitten Nursery Manager. "They've been through a lot, some of them were actually in the fire and had burns. So, we want to make sure they're healthy and as soon as we have them all cleared, we'll put them up for adoption."

Over the 10 days, the San Diego team spent 14 hours a day tending to animals impacted by the blaze.

The Camp Fire is the most destructive wildfire in California history. It claimed the lives of 86 people, blackened 153,336 acres, destroyed nearly 14,000 homes, 528 commercial buildings and nearly 4,300 other buildings.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Black Swan Gondola at Lake San Marcos

    Black Swan Gondola at Lake San Marcos

    Thursday, December 20 2018 2:20 AM EST2018-12-20 07:20:28 GMT

    In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, the heart wants what it wants at Lake San Marcos.

     

    In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, the heart wants what it wants at Lake San Marcos.

     

  • San Diego Humane Society rescues Camp Fire pets

    San Diego Humane Society rescues Camp Fire pets

    Thursday, December 20 2018 2:10 AM EST2018-12-20 07:10:28 GMT

    Eight dogs and three cats surrendered by their owners after their homes were devastated by the Camp Fire in Butte County arrived in San Diego Wednesday night.

     

    Eight dogs and three cats surrendered by their owners after their homes were devastated by the Camp Fire in Butte County arrived in San Diego Wednesday night.

     

  • Behind-the-Scenes at USPS for the holidays

    Behind-the-Scenes at USPS for the holidays

    It's the busiest time of the year for t he U.S. Postal Service. During the holiday season USPS will process and deliver nearly 15 billion pieces of mail and 900 million packages. News 8's photojournalist Tine Howard takes us inside a Carmel Mountain Ranch package processing center. 

     

    It's the busiest time of the year for t he U.S. Postal Service. During the holiday season USPS will process and deliver nearly 15 billion pieces of mail and 900 million packages. News 8's photojournalist Tine Howard takes us inside a Carmel Mountain Ranch package processing center. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.