San Diego small restaurant owners to plead case against polystyrene ban

Social media was filled with photos, videos and questions Wednesday night about the bright light and strangely illuminated smoke contrail seen in the skies that were visible across California.
A group of small restaurant owners will speak out against the city of San Diego's polystyrene ban on Thursday, arguing that it disproportionately affects smaller businesses who may not be able to shoulder the costs of more expensive food containers.
After nearly four days of deliberations, jurors reached a verdict Wednesday in the trial of a former Yuma police officer accused of raping a San Diego woman.
A Florida man has launched a "We the People Will Fund the Wall" GoFundMe campaign to raise one billion dollars to help pay for a border wall.
High temperatures slightly higher Thursday. Gusty offshore winds will warm and dry the coast and inland. High surf will persist through Friday.
Eight dogs and three cats surrendered by their owners after their homes were devastated by the Camp Fire in Butte County arrived in San Diego Wednesday night.
It's the busiest time of the year for t he U.S. Postal Service. During the holiday season USPS will process and deliver nearly 15 billion pieces of mail and 900 million packages. News 8's photojournalist Tine Howard takes us inside a Carmel Mountain Ranch package processing center.
A Yemeni mother who fought for the right to see her dying son arrived Wednesday night in California after the Trump administration gave her a long-sought waiver to its travel ban.
Facebook gave some companies more extensive access to users' personal data than it has previously revealed, letting them read private messages or see the names of friends without consent, according to a New York Times report.