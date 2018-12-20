Astronomers say mysterious light in the sky across California pr - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Astronomers say mysterious light in the sky across California probably a meteor

Posted: Updated:
By Shauni Lyles, Digital Content Producer
Connect

(NEWS 8) - Social media was filled with photos, videos and questions Wednesday night about the bright light and strangely illuminated smoke contrail seen in the skies that were visible across California.

Initially the reason behind the light and smoke was a bit of a mystery.

Shortly before 7 p.m., the National Weather Service posted on Twitter that, while not 100 percent confirmed, the object seen was probably a meteor.

Many took to social media to post pictures of the phenomenon. Reports of the sightings were made as far away as Sacramento, the Tahoe area and Southern California.

In some photos, a large illuminated circle was visible on the top of the smoke plume. There appeared to be an increasing likelihood that the object was a meteor burning up in the atmosphere.

Check out these videos and photos of the mysterious light in the sky below:

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.