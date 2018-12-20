Astronomers say mysterious light in the sky across California probably a meteor

(NEWS 8) - Social media was filled with photos, videos and questions Wednesday night about the bright light and strangely illuminated smoke contrail seen in the skies that were visible across California.

Initially the reason behind the light and smoke was a bit of a mystery.

Shortly before 7 p.m., the National Weather Service posted on Twitter that, while not 100 percent confirmed, the object seen was probably a meteor.

Anybody see this here in SoCal? #cawx https://t.co/eo1ZEThsmv — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 20, 2018

Many took to social media to post pictures of the phenomenon. Reports of the sightings were made as far away as Sacramento, the Tahoe area and Southern California.

In some photos, a large illuminated circle was visible on the top of the smoke plume. There appeared to be an increasing likelihood that the object was a meteor burning up in the atmosphere.

Check out these videos and photos of the mysterious light in the sky below:

Sorry for the defroster sound , wtf was this , Meteor ? Rocket ? pic.twitter.com/zNR4h5cPgP — Richard (@Richifornia) December 20, 2018

Took this in Sacramento. pic.twitter.com/JaHTHRFMui — ?????????????? Ruadh gu brath ???? (@IFlewTheTardis) December 20, 2018

Yes!! From Huntington Beach Pier pic.twitter.com/Q2s9vUKXIx — Airman744 (@Airman7441) December 20, 2018