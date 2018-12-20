Qualcomm granted permanent injunction against Apple in Germany - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Qualcomm granted permanent injunction against Apple in Germany

By City News Service
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego-based Qualcomm Inc. announced on Thursday that the District Court of Munich found that Apple is infringing Qualcomm's intellectual property for power savings in smartphones and granted its request for a permanent injunction.

Apple was ordered to cease the sale, offer for sale and importation for sale in Germany of all models of infringing iPhones, according to Qualcomm officials, who said the court also determined that Apple is liable for monetary damages in an amount yet to be determined.

Apple's request to the court for a stay of the injunction was denied, according to Qualcomm, which reported the judgment is immediately enforceable once Qualcomm posts bonds -- expected to occur within a few days -- covering potential damages incurred by Apple should the judgment be overturned or amended on appeal.

"Two respected courts in two different jurisdictions just in the past two weeks have now confirmed the value of Qualcomm's patents and declared Apple an infringer, ordering a ban on iPhones in the important markets of Germany and China," said Don Rosenberg, executive vice president and general counsel of Qualcomm.

The court also granted Qualcomm's request for an accounting of the details associated with all sales, including revenues and profits of the accused devices in Germany and a recall and destruction of all accused devices from all retailers in that country, according to Qualcomm.

Qualcomm's infringed patent provides a way to mitigate power amplifier power consumption, which enables devices to use power more efficiently and extend battery life in smartphones.

