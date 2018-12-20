Escondido gang member sentenced to life in prison for murder of - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Escondido gang member sentenced to life in prison for murder of bystander

By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
Video Report By Shannon Handy, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — An Escondido gang member, who was convicted of murder earlier this year learned his fate Thursday.

25-year-old Dionicio Torrez Jr. was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the slaying of 55-year-old Cathy Kennedy.

Torrez was convicted in October of first-degree murder for firing shots intended for gang rivals that instead struck and killed Kennedy. She was headed home from Bible study at her church when she was hit by a bullet.

Prosecutors say Torrez fired 12 rounds across a street at gang rivals who were spotted tagging the apartment complex where Torrez lived around 9 p.m. on March 7, 2017.

One of those bullets struck Kennedy in the head as she was driving on eastbound Grand Avenue near Midway Drive.

She later died at a hospital.

