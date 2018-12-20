Holiday cheer with the Cheetah Chanters of Chula Vista

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Chula Vista Hills Elementary School’s Cheetah Chanters have been a singing group at the school for 17 years. The group of 20-25 students includes chanters in grades three through six.

The group has performed at the Otay Ranch Mall for its tree-lighting ceremony and next month they have been invited to sing the National Anthem at a San Diego Gulls game.

Chula Vista Hills Music Director Ms. Myers and a group of Cheetah Chanters stopped by Morning Extra to bring News 8 viewers some holiday cheer with their singing talents.