Holiday cheer with the Cheetah Chanters of Chula Vista - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Holiday cheer with the Cheetah Chanters of Chula Vista

Posted: Updated:
By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
Connect

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Chula Vista Hills Elementary School’s Cheetah Chanters have been a singing group at the school for 17 years. The group of 20-25 students includes chanters in grades three through six.

The group has performed at the Otay Ranch Mall for its tree-lighting ceremony and next month they have been invited to sing the National Anthem at a San Diego Gulls game.

Chula Vista Hills Music Director Ms. Myers and a group of Cheetah Chanters stopped by Morning Extra to bring News 8 viewers some holiday cheer with their singing talents.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • San Diego Police offer tips to protect against holiday break-ins

    San Diego Police offer tips to protect against holiday break-ins

    Thursday, December 20 2018 4:17 PM EST2018-12-20 21:17:24 GMT

    With record numbers of travelers leaving next week for Christmas and the New Year, the San Diego Police Department and the Automobile Club of Southern California are raising awareness of home break-ins that happen during the holiday season.

     

    With record numbers of travelers leaving next week for Christmas and the New Year, the San Diego Police Department and the Automobile Club of Southern California are raising awareness of home break-ins that happen during the holiday season.

     

  • Holiday cheer with the Cheetah Chanters of Chula Vista

    Holiday cheer with the Cheetah Chanters of Chula Vista

    Thursday, December 20 2018 3:40 PM EST2018-12-20 20:40:14 GMT

    Chula Vista Hills Elementary School’s Cheetah Chanters have been a singing group at the school for 17 years. Music Director Ms. Myers and a group of Cheetah Chanters stopped by Morning Extra to bring News 8 viewers some holiday cheer with their singing talents.

     

    Chula Vista Hills Elementary School’s Cheetah Chanters have been a singing group at the school for 17 years. Music Director Ms. Myers and a group of Cheetah Chanters stopped by Morning Extra to bring News 8 viewers some holiday cheer with their singing talents.

     

  • State Audit finds fault with San Diego’s response to 2017 hep A outbreak

    State Audit finds fault with San Diego’s response to 2017 hep A outbreak

    Thursday, December 20 2018 3:33 PM EST2018-12-20 20:33:28 GMT

    San Diego County could have reduced the risk of the spread of hepatitis A last year with better organization and hastened vaccination efforts, according to a report released Thursday by California State Auditor Elaine Howle.

     

    San Diego County could have reduced the risk of the spread of hepatitis A last year with better organization and hastened vaccination efforts, according to a report released Thursday by California State Auditor Elaine Howle.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.