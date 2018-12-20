State Audit finds fault with San Diego’s response to 2017 hep A outbreak

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County could have reduced the risk of the spread of hepatitis A last year with better organization and hastened vaccination efforts, according to a report released Thursday by California State Auditor Elaine Howle.
According to the report, the county failed to set appropriate targets to vaccinate at-risk county residents and did not determine the amount of resources such as nurses that would be needed to fulfill vaccination efforts. While an average of 20 new hepatitis A cases were confirmed each week from May to mid-September 2017, vaccinations only increased significantly by September.
According to the auditor's report, vaccinations in September and October totaled more than 41,000 compared to about 7,700 in August. The spike in vaccinations led to a decrease in new cases, suggesting that the county could have limited the outbreak earlier in the year.
The city and county of San Diego also failed to improve sanitation conditions in a timely manner, failing to increase access to hand-sanitizing stations and public restrooms until September 2017. According to the audit, such dysfunction was due to the county's failure to inform the city of San Diego how severe the outbreak became.
"While I am still evaluating the extremely thorough report from the State Auditor, one thing is clear: lives could have been saved," said Assemblyman Todd Gloria, D-San Diego. "We now know that the county and the city could have planned better and acted sooner to contain the spread of this disease. Unfortunately, that was not done until it was too late."
Howle's office suggested multiple recommendations to the city and county to improve their responses to public health outbreaks. The auditor's office advised the county to update its emergency operations plan by April 30, 2019, share relevant data with its local jurisdictions and come to an agreement with the city of San Diego by March 31, 2019 to clarify how each entity should respond to future public health problems.
Howle's office also advised the city to examine its actions during the outbreak prior to the emergency declaration on Sept. 1, 2017. The city is then recommended to fix any weaknesses found during the review.
"We agree with the recommendations, particularly that the city and county should strengthen their relationship as it relates to responding to regional emergencies," city COO Kris Michell said. "We look forward to working in partnership with the county on this recommendation."
With record numbers of travelers leaving next week for Christmas and the New Year, the San Diego Police Department and the Automobile Club of Southern California are raising awareness of home break-ins that happen during the holiday season.
Chula Vista Hills Elementary School’s Cheetah Chanters have been a singing group at the school for 17 years. Music Director Ms. Myers and a group of Cheetah Chanters stopped by Morning Extra to bring News 8 viewers some holiday cheer with their singing talents.
San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan is warning San Diegans of a scam in which callers are pretending to be from the Social Security Administration in an attempt to obtain social security numbers for financial crimes.
An Escondido gang member, who was convicted of murder earlier this year learned his fate Thursday. 25-year-old Dionicio Torrez Jr. was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the slaying of 55-year-old Cathy Kennedy.
It's the busiest time of the year for the U.S. Postal Service. During the holiday season USPS will process and deliver nearly 15 billion pieces of mail and 900 million packages. News 8's photojournalist Tine Howard takes us inside a Carmel Mountain Ranch package processing center.
Another attempted launch of a satellite-carrying rocket from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Santa Barbara County was scrubbed on Thursday, and mission managers said the launch won't happen until at least Dec. 30.
San Diego-based Qualcomm Inc. announced on Thursday that the District Court of Munich found that Apple is infringing Qualcomm's intellectual property for power savings in smartphones and granted its request for a permanent injunction.
If you're looking for a colorful Christmas light display there is one you don't want to miss in Tierrasanta. The homeowner tells News 8 he started the decorations more than a decade ago to help his two sons.
Social media was filled with photos, videos and questions Wednesday night about the bright light and strangely illuminated smoke contrail seen in the skies that were visible across California.