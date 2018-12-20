San Diego Police offer tips to protect against holiday break-ins - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego Police offer tips to protect against holiday break-ins

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - With record numbers of travelers leaving next week for Christmas and the New Year, the San Diego Police Department and the Automobile Club of Southern California are raising awareness of home break-ins that happen during the holiday season. 

On Thursday, they came together to demonstrate how homeowners can use simple and affordable devices to prevent home burglaries. 

Home burglaries spike during the holiday season when thieves know many homeowners are away and many other homes are full of gifts. 

The Automobile Club of Southern California suggest you have people send packages to other locations so they don’t sit on your door step. They also recommend not posting on social media that you are going away.

Here's another tip, don't leave the house completely dark, make it look like you are home before you leave.

According to crime statistics, nearly 500 burglaries were reported in San Diego and surrounding cities last December. 

In the U.S., there are 1.5 million home burglaries reported to police annually. 

