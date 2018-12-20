Holiday gift: Boston College walk-on Herren gets scholarship

Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic tourism spaceship reaches space for first time during test flight in California

A floating device deployed three months ago to corral a swirling island of trash between California and Hawaii hasn't swept up any plastic waste

NASA's Apollo 8 marks 50th anniversary: first flight of three men to the moon

A judge abruptly postponed the sentencing hearing Tuesday for Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump's first national security adviser, after a stunning hearing in which the judge accused Flynn of selling out his country

The largest Tyrannosaurus rex skeleton ever found is ready to go back on display at Chicago's Field Museum in a new exhibition space

AP Interview: California Gov. Jerry Brown says Democrats likely to overspend, calls for more blunt talk on wildfire threats

Trump administration miscalculated the potential benefits when it canceled an Obama-era rule requiring the installation of more advanced brakes by railroads hauling explosive fuels.

Harvey Weinstein is due in court in New York as a judge decides on the future of his sexual assault case, which has been clouded by allegations that police acted improperly in the investigation that led to his arrest.

A federal judge has agreed to temporarily protect the identities of a group of people suing President Donald Trump because they fear retaliation by the president or his followers.

A Wisconsin police chief says there will be no criminal charges against anyone related to an explosion in a southern Wisconsin city that left a firefighter dead and leveled half a dozen buildings.

Wisconsin police say no charges in explosion that killed 1

Officers who arrived at a Florida high school minutes after a gunman killed 17 said they confronted blood, bodies and chaos and even some cowardice.

State audit finds city and county of San Diego failed to quickly contain a Hepatitis A outbreak last year that became among the largest of its kind seen in the United States in decades.

A new report by the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights finds that federal funding levels for Native American tribes remain woefully inadequate 15 years after the commission first studied the issue.

A former Pennsylvania pediatrician has admitted he sexually assaulted more than 30 children, most of them patients.

Congressional report on prescription pill dumping in West Virginia blames U.S. prescription drug distributors and DEA for not doing enough to help mitigate nation's opioid crisis.

Officials with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints say female missionaries in all 407 missions worldwide now have the option to wear dress slacks.

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File). FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2018, file photo, Providence guard Makai Ashton-Langford, left, and Boston College guard Chris Herren Jr. battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Boston....

BOSTON (AP) - Boston College walk-on Chris Herren Jr. thought he was forgotten when coach Jim Christian handed out holiday presents after practice.

Then the coach motioned to an assistant for an envelope on Thursday.

It took Herren a few seconds to figure out what was happening, but he had just been awarded a scholarship . When he told his teammates, they erupted in cheers and surrounded him in a group hug.

Christian says Herren earned the full scholarship because of how he carries himself on and off the court.

The son of the Boston College and NBA player by the same name, the freshman guard is averaging 5 points and just over one rebound in 13 minutes per game. He has started the last two games, scoring a career-high 22 points against Fairfield on Sunday.

