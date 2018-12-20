Holiday gift: Boston College walk-on Herren gets scholarship - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

    •   

BOSTON (AP) - Boston College walk-on Chris Herren Jr. thought he was forgotten when coach Jim Christian handed out holiday presents after practice.

Then the coach motioned to an assistant for an envelope on Thursday.

It took Herren a few seconds to figure out what was happening, but he had just been awarded a scholarship . When he told his teammates, they erupted in cheers and surrounded him in a group hug.

Christian says Herren earned the full scholarship because of how he carries himself on and off the court.

The son of the Boston College and NBA player by the same name, the freshman guard is averaging 5 points and just over one rebound in 13 minutes per game. He has started the last two games, scoring a career-high 22 points against Fairfield on Sunday.

