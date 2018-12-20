Lyft launches dockless scooters in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Ride-booking company Lyft launched scooters in San Diego on Thursday, one day after chief competitor Uber expanded its dockless scooter service to the city.
San Diego is the ninth city nationwide to which Lyft has expanded its dockless scooters and the third city in California, joining Los Angeles and Santa Monica.
"We're thrilled to bring Lyft Scooters to San Diego and provide safe, affordable and sustainable mobility options - all within a single app," said Kyle Zuvella, Lyft's bikes and scooters market manager for San Diego. "Lyft is committed to a future with cities built around people instead of cars, and the integration of scooters helps to further this movement."
From now through the end of the month, Lyft plans to donate $1 for each scooter ride to transportation advocacy group Circulate San Diego and the transportation safety campaign Vision Zero. Lyft will also match donations to Circulate San Diego up to $2,500.
"We are excited to have Lyft add to the region's scooter choices, and we are grateful for their support for our ongoing safety campaigns," said Circulate San Diego Executive Director Colin Parent.
