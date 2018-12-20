La Mesa: Suspect in custody after leading police on high-speed chase

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - That motorist who led officers on a brief road chase in eastern San Diego County before abandoning the car he was driving on Spring Street in La Mesa has been taken into custody near a trolley station in the area, according to police.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

Officers checking Orange Line tracks near Spring St station. Some buses delayed because the car is in the driveway of the station. Trolley doesn't appear delayed pic.twitter.com/FKfLyzR6LU — Brandon Lewis (@BrandonNews8) December 21, 2018