Checking in on a San Diego miracle baby 5 years later

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Every Christmas for the past five years, a local family celebrates a special miracle.

News 8 first introduced you to little Isabella Stanley in 2013. She was the youngest baby born at a local hospital to survive.

On Christmas Day, five years ago, Isabella's parents were blessed with the gift of holding their daughter for the very first time in the NICU.

Born on October 3, 2013, Isabella weighed only one pound, two ounces - barely bigger than her mother's hand. Her tiny fingers were smaller than the tip of her father's pinky.

News 8 first introduced you to Isabella the day she was released from Kaiser Permanente Medical Center after five long months of care. She had beaten all odds, as the hospital's first baby born at 22-weeks gestation, to survive and go home.

Each year since then, her father Robert has sent News 8’s Marcella Lee yearly updates and photos of his little girl.

After she marked her milestone fifth birthday, we decided, it was time for a reunion.

"Yes, she's our miracle," said Robert. “She's a joy.”

Isabella's family was warned by doctors she might have severe developmental delays - and while she does have special needs - it's clear the little miracle girl is thriving.

"I want other families to not give up,” said Robert. “Just because their baby is born so little, [with] technology these days, nursing staff, doctors – there is hope. My daughter is living testament of that.”

Isabella was super excited for Christmas during News 8’s visit with her family.

But for Isabella's dad, his holiday wish list will forever be complete.

"My wish is right here,” he said gesturing to Isabella. “Every Christmas, I get a gift.”

RELATED COVERAGE