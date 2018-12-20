Pekin Care, Chop Suey closing in North Park - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pekin Care, Chop Suey closing in North Park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – After nearly 90-years in business, the Pekin Café in North Park is closing its doors.

The Pekin Cafe has been a staple of the San Diego community, but its owners said it is time to retire.

Since announcing its closure, Pekin Café has seen a boost in business. In fact, the café had to post a sign on their front door alerting patrons that wait times could be longer than normal.

According to the Pekin Café’s Facebook page, most of the staff have been working at the establishment for the past 25 to 40 years. Some of them are also looking ahead at their next chapter – retirement and new endeavors.

News 8’s Alicia Summers reports from University Avenue with a look at the iconic eatery.

