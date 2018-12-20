SWAT standoff underway in Pauma Valley, deputies come under fire

PAUMA VALLEY (CNS) - A rural community near Pauma Casino was the scene of a law enforcement shootout and subsequent hours-long standoff Thursday after deputies were ambushed by gunfire at the hands of an unidentified assailant, authorities reported.

No law enforcement personnel were wounded in the late-afternoon exchange of gunfire in the 15600 block of Adams Drive in Pauma Valley, and it was unclear if anyone else -- including the person who shot at the deputies -- had been injured.

The patrol deputies were looking into a report of "unknown trouble" at a home in the back-country neighborhood in northeastern San Diego County when someone inside the residence began shooting at them shortly after 4 p.m., sheriff's Lt. Karla Menzies said.

The personnel fired back while retreating to safety and called for backup, Menzies said. A SWAT team was dispatched to the scene to take up positions around the home where the shooter possibly was holed up.

The name of the assailant was unknown, and details about what prompted someone to call in deputies to the neighborhood were unavailable.

Sheriff's officials advised the public to remain clear of the area and asked residents near the site of the shooting to remain in their homes.

The standoff was ongoing in the early evening.

Residents in the area of Adams Drive should shelter inside their homes. We expect this event to go on for some time. Please continue to stay clear of the area. — ValleyCtrSubstation (@SDSOValleyCtr) December 21, 2018

VC deputies were involved in a shooting incident on Adams Drive in Pauma Valley. No deputies are injured. The event is active, please stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/UQeXmSrwhW — ValleyCtrSubstation (@SDSOValleyCtr) December 21, 2018

Sheriff’s SWAT is responding to the Adams Drive location. No other status change at this time. Expect heavy police activity including the Sheriff’s helicopters. Please stay way from the area. — ValleyCtrSubstation (@SDSOValleyCtr) December 21, 2018

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information become available.