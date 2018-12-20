SWAT standoff underway in Pauma Valley, deputies come under fire

A rural community near Pauma Casino was the scene of a law enforcement shootout and subsequent hours-long standoff Thursday after deputies were ambushed by gunfire at the hands of an unidentified assailant, authorities reported.
Nature got a little too close for comfort for one Bonita family's dog. After checking their doorbell cam video, they could not believe what happened in their front yard. News 8's Chris Gros reports from Bonita with the family's reaction.
That motorist who led officers on a brief road chase in eastern San Diego County before abandoning the car he was driving on Spring Street in La Mesa has been taken into custody near a trolley station in the area, according to police.
Celebrating the holidays without a mother or a father is tough – which is why a group of teachers, students and mothers collected hundreds of gifts for orphans.
Every Christmas for the past five years, a local family celebrates a special miracle. News 8 first introduced you to little Isabella Stanley in 2013. She was the youngest baby born at a local hospital to survive.
San Diego County could have reduced the risk of the spread of hepatitis A last year with better organization and hastened vaccination efforts, according to a report released Thursday by State Auditor Elaine Howle.
An iconic San Diego bar has announced it is closing its doors. Due to the building being sold, In Cahoots in Mission Valley will shut down at the end of the month. But there are some people trying to save it.
A Florida man has launched a "We the People Will Fund the Wall" GoFundMe campaign to raise one billion dollars to help pay for a border wall.
Ride-booking company Lyft launched scooters in San Diego on Thursday, one day after chief competitor Uber expanded its dockless scooter service to the city.