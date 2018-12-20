Zevely Zone: San Diegans collect presents for orphans

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Celebrating the holidays without a mother or a father is tough – which is why a group of teachers, students and mothers collected hundreds of gifts for orphans.

In Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff followed an act of kindness from Mira Mesa to Mexico.

Despite being busy with families of their own, the Mira Mesa group launched into gift giving overdrive. They put 26 extra children on their shopping lists.

Yoli Soler teaches Spanish in the United States but lives in Tijuana. She asked her students to help children less fortunate than themselves. Ximena Aguilar and Elena Medina helped with the cross-border connection.

The orphanage the toys went to is called City of Angels. In fact, there were so many gifts collected this year that they will also be given to refugees from Honduras.

San Diego might not be the North Pole, but the children at the orphanage will always remember the kindness from angels who live just to their north.