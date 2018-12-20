Chat with Champs donates radios to Rady's Children Hospital - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Chat with Champs donates radios to Rady's Children Hospital

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Kids at Rady Children's Hospital can now communicate between rooms thanks to a donation from a former patient.

Ten-year-old Sarah Loza started Chat with Champs after she was hospitalized for cancer treatments. She was diagnosed with cancer last year and at times her care required her to spend days away from people.

Rady's hosts a weekly bingo game for kids in which numbers are said over a walkies-talkie. That is where Sarah got an idea to keep chatting.

The donation from her new Chat with Camps program contains dozens of radios so more kids at Rady's can keep chatting and checking in with each other.

Homebrew Club Quaff also donated 66 toys and $1,300 in gift cards.

News 8's Brandon Lewis shows us the donation made just in time for the holidays.

