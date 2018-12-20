Chat with Champs donates radios to Rady's Children Hospital

Shifting winds has our forecast shifting gears into tomorrow. A ridge of high pressure over Southern California will continue to shift east. Onshore flow will bring the marine layer back across the county.
That motorist who led officers on a brief road chase in eastern San Diego County before abandoning the car he was driving on Spring Street in La Mesa has been taken into custody near a trolley station in the area, according to police.
Mexico's willingness to accept U.S. asylum seekers while their applications are processed appears to be yet another sign of the blooming honeymoon between leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and President Donald Trump, though it is also causing concern among officials in Mexican border cities already struggling to deal with thousands of Central American migrants.
President Donald Trump's demand for border wall funds hurled the federal government closer to a shutdown as House Republicans approved a package Thursday with his $5.7 billion request that is almost certain to be rejected by the Senate.
A rural community near Pauma Casino was the scene of a law enforcement shootout and subsequent hours-long standoff Thursday after deputies were ambushed by gunfire at the hands of an unidentified assailant, authorities reported.
Kids at Rady Children's Hospital can now communicate between rooms thanks to a donation from a former patient.
Nature got a little too close for comfort for one Bonita family's dog. After checking their doorbell cam video, they could not believe what happened in their front yard. News 8's Chris Gros reports from Bonita with the family's reaction.
Celebrating the holidays without a mother or a father is tough – which is why a group of teachers, students and mothers collected hundreds of gifts for orphans.
Every Christmas for the past five years, a local family celebrates a special miracle. News 8 first introduced you to little Isabella Stanley in 2013. She was the youngest baby born at a local hospital to survive.