Lemon Grove Walmart buys Christmas gifts for San Diego family in - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Lemon Grove Walmart buys Christmas gifts for San Diego family in need

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Support continues to pour in for a San Diego father with stage four cancer whose home was burglarized last week. On Thursday, Walmart stepped up to help brighten the family's spirits.

Adrian Ortega, who is 24-years-old and an Army veteran, was diagnosed with stage four testicular cancer. Last week, while he underwent surgery at Kaiser Permenante on Zion to remove some of the cancer and with his pregnant wife of eight months was by his bedside, their home in Mountain View was burglarized.

Jessica Tolentino is expecting the family’s third child whom they will name, Lovely.

Thieves took everything – including their one and four-year-olds Christmas presents. They even took the family’s only stroller. 

Walmart Corporate, not knowing about Adrian Ortega’s family’s situation, reached out to News 8’s Abbie Alford wanting to help a deserving family this Christmas – the perfect timing for a very big holiday surprise.

The retail giant and Santa surprised the Ortega's on Thursday in Adrian's hospital room at Kaiser Permanente and gave the family a  double stroller, car seat, diapers, baby wipes and a baby monitor. They also replaced Adrian’s stolen Xbox and gave Jessica, who has also been at his side in the hospital, a new iPad.

For the children? Giant stuffed animals.

“We heard about your situation. You guys have been through a lot,” Lemon Grove’s Walmart store manager, Wakil Mohammad, told the Ortega family. Walmart also gave the family a red wagon filled with food and a $1,000 gift-card. 

“I can’t wait to push my kids in the stroller. I can’t wait for her to ride on her pony ride. It is going to be exciting to see her smile," said Adrian. "Thank you so much. We really appreciate it."

Thursday was the first day Adrian has smiled in three days, according to his loved ones. Jessica was also overcome with appreciation, "I can't breath. Thank you." 

News 8 shared the family’s story last Friday, and since then there has been an outpouring of support. A GoFundMe page was also created to help the family.

Adrian Ortega’s ICU nurses also helped by surprising the family with $1,600.

While the gifts may not physically heal Adrian, the Ortega family said it has helped relieve the financial burden and emotional pain. “We thank God for everything, and all the prayers. We could still use them. I am going through a rough patch and I am going to get through it – almost there,” said Adrian.

Adrian and Jessica’s two kids have been battling a cold so they have not been able to see their dad for over a week.

Officers on Monday were able to locate Adrian’s stolen car. On Thursday they said the case remains open, but they do not have anyone in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

