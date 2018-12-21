Los Angeles-area freeway named for Barack Obama

Support continues to pour in for a San Diego father with stage four cancer whose home was burglarized last week. On Thursday, Walmart stepped up to help brighten the family's spirits.
A suspect is in custody Thursday night after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Pauma Valley, according to authorities.
Shifting winds has our forecast shifting gears into tomorrow. A ridge of high pressure over Southern California will continue to shift east. Onshore flow will bring the marine layer back across the county.
That motorist who led officers on a brief road chase in eastern San Diego County before abandoning the car he was driving on Spring Street in La Mesa has been taken into custody near a trolley station in the area, according to police.
Mexico's willingness to accept U.S. asylum seekers while their applications are processed appears to be yet another sign of the blooming honeymoon between leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and President Donald Trump, though it is also causing concern among officials in Mexican border cities already struggling to deal with thousands of Central American migrants.
President Donald Trump's demand for border wall funds hurled the federal government closer to a shutdown as House Republicans approved a package Thursday with his $5.7 billion request that is almost certain to be rejected by the Senate.
Kids at Rady Children's Hospital can now communicate between rooms thanks to a donation from a former patient.
Nature got a little too close for comfort for one Bonita family's dog. After checking their doorbell cam video, they could not believe what happened in their front yard. News 8's Chris Gros reports from Bonita with the family's reaction.