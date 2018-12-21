Los Angeles-area freeway named for Barack Obama

Signs have gone up naming a section of a Los Angeles-area freeway as the President Barack H. Obama Highway, seen from Pasadena, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018. (AP Photo/John Antczak)

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Caltrans has finished installing the President Barack H. Obama highway signs renaming a portion of the Ventura (134) Freeway after the 44th president, Sen. Anthony J. Portantino announced Thursday.

The renaming was a result of legislation authored by Portantino, D-La Canada Flintridge, and Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Los Angeles. The legislation called for the stretch of the 134 Freeway between the Glendale (2) and Foothill (210) freeways to be renamed after Obama, who spent time studying at nearby Occidental College in Eagle Rock from 1979 to 1981.

"This is an exciting day for Southern California and it showcases our deep respect and appreciation for President Obama," said Portantino, D-La Canada Flintridge. "The president has often mentioned his fond memories of living in Pasadena and attending Occidental College, so it was very appropriate to name the portion of the freeway he traveled after him. Our community came together to make this happen. It is an honor to be in a position to have helped facilitate this wonderful symbol of our collective respect for the grace and dignity embodied by our 44th president."

The freeway stretch is not the only roadway in the Los Angeles area to be dedicated to Obama. The Los Angeles City Council voted in August rename Rodeo Road as Obama Boulevard in honor of the former president.

City Council President Herb Wesson proposed the name change last year and noted that then-candidate Obama held a campaign rally at Rancho Cienega Recreation Center on Rodeo Road in 2007. The 3.5-mile street runs from near the Culver City border east to Mid-City -- and is not to be confused with upscale Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills.