Police investigate deputy-involved shooting in Fallbrook - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police investigate deputy-involved shooting in Fallbrook

Posted: Updated:
By City News Service
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A deputy-involved shooting has been reported Friday near Reche Road and Ranger Road in Fallbrook, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. 

According to the sheriff' department, shots were fired at deputies, but no one was hit.

There is no increased danger to the community, deputies say.

This is a breaking news story. Refresh this page for updates.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Paradise Hills family displaced after fire destroys home

    Paradise Hills family displaced after fire destroys home

    Friday, December 21 2018 9:43 AM EST2018-12-21 14:43:07 GMT

    Residents escape their Paradise Hills home after a fire broke out Friday morning.

     

    Residents escape their Paradise Hills home after a fire broke out Friday morning.

     

  • Temperatures cool as high surf subsides through the weekend

    Temperatures cool as high surf subsides through the weekend

    Friday, December 21 2018 9:17 AM EST2018-12-21 14:17:47 GMT

    Shifting winds has our forecast shifting gears into tomorrow. A ridge of high pressure over Southern California will continue to shift east. Onshore flow will bring the marine layer back across the county.

     

    Temperatures cool Friday as high pressure breaks down and high clouds stream overhead. High surf subsides through the weekend.

     

  • Police investigate deputy-involved shooting in Fallbrook

    Police investigate deputy-involved shooting in Fallbrook

    Friday, December 21 2018 9:10 AM EST2018-12-21 14:10:47 GMT

    A deputy-involved shooting has been reported Friday near Reche Road and Ranger Road in Fallbrook, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

     

    A deputy-involved shooting has been reported Friday near Reche Road and Ranger Road in Fallbrook, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.