Paradise Hills family displaced after fire destroys home

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Residents escape their Paradise Hills home after a fire broke out Friday morning.

The fire was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Deauville Street.

Firefighters believe the blaze broke out in a garage next to the house.

Four adults and a child were inside the home and were able to escape before the house was engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to knock down the fire quickly.

No injuries were immediately reported.