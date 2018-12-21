City officials to announce start of construction on downtown mobility plan

A fire at a home in Paradise Hills caused $300,000 dollars in damage Friday and forced four adults and one child out of the property.
Sheriff's deputies were at the scene of a deputy- involved shooting in Fallbrook early Friday morning.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and City Councilman Chris Ward are announcing the start of construction on dedicated infrastructure for cyclists and scooter riders in downtown San Diego on Friday.
A suspect is in custody Thursday night after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Pauma Valley, according to authorities.
Facing a midnight deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown, President Donald Trump said Friday a closure would drag on "for a very long time" and he tried to lay blame on congressional Democrats if there's no deal over his demand for U.S.-Mexico border wall money.
Shifting winds has our forecast shifting gears into tomorrow. A ridge of high pressure over Southern California will continue to shift east. Onshore flow will bring the marine layer back across the county.
Support continues to pour in for a San Diego father with stage four cancer whose home was burglarized last week. On Thursday, Walmart stepped up to help brighten the family's spirits.
That motorist who led officers on a brief road chase in eastern San Diego County before abandoning the car he was driving on Spring Street in La Mesa has been taken into custody near a trolley station in the area, according to police.
Mexico's willingness to accept U.S. asylum seekers while their applications are processed appears to be yet another sign of the blooming honeymoon between leftist President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and President Donald Trump, though it is also causing concern among officials in Mexican border cities already struggling to deal with thousands of Central American migrants.
