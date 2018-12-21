City officials to announce start of construction on downtown mobility plan

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and City Councilman Chris Ward are announcing the start of construction on dedicated infrastructure for cyclists and scooter riders in downtown San Diego on Friday.

Faulconer and Ward's news conference will mark the beginning of phase one of the Downtown Mobility Plan, roughly two and a half years after the City Council unanimously approved it. Once complete, the plan calls for the addition of about nine miles of cycle track through downtown -- bike lanes with a barrier to protect cyclists from vehicle traffic.

The council approved the plan in June 2016. Faulconer originally suggested that the entire plan could be finished by June 2019, but delays and higher-than-expected costs pushed the project back. In March 2018, city officials told the city's Bicycle Advisory Committee that project costs had jumped from roughly $10 million to $25 million.

Due to the setbacks, city officials now hope to complete the first phase at some point in 2020. The first phase will add cycle track on Beech Street from Pacific Highway to Sixth Avenue, Sixth Avenue from Beech Street to Harbor Drive and J Street from First Avenue to 17th Street. The network of track will eventually stretch from Balboa Park to the San Diego Convention Center, according to the city.

Circulate San Diego Executive Director Colin Parent and San Diego Bike Coalition Executive Director Andy Hanshaw will join Faulconer and Ward for the announcement. Residents can learn more about the Downtown Mobility Plan at the city planning department's website.