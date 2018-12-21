Travel ramping up before the holiday weekend

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The most wonderful time of the year is often also the busiest, when it comes to travel.

AAA estimates a record-breaking one in three Americans will travel by plane, train or car for the holidays.

News 8’s Shannon Handy says that most flights appear to still be on time, but don’t be fooled because starting Friday, 65,000 people daily will travel through San Diego International Airport the week of Christmas.

News 8 spoke with some travelers who called themselves lucky – likely because they took an early flight.

No matter what time your flight is, airport officials say there are some things you can do to alleviate the stress of holiday travel.

For starters, check your flight status and get to the airport early, at least a hour and a half before domestic flights. And when it comes to gifts, keep in mind that TSA strongly encourages you to unwrap it.

Aside from the airport, you will find a lot of people on the road this weekend, up to four percent from last year.