Travel ramping up before the holiday weekend

Facing a midnight deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown, President Donald Trump said Friday a closure would drag on "for a very long time" and he tried to lay blame on congressional Democrats if there's no deal over his demand for U.S.-Mexico border wall money.
California's population has grown by 215,000 people but is still shy of 40 million. Numbers released Friday show the state's population hit 39.8 million as of July 1, 2018.
A sheriff's deputy investigating reports of unprovoked assaults with a baseball bat by an unidentified man in Fallbrook fired his weapon when he found himself under the same kind of attack early Friday morning, an official said.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and City Councilman Chris Ward announced the start of construction on dedicated infrastructure for cyclists and scooter riders in downtown San Diego.
A fire at a home in Paradise Hills caused $300,000 dollars in damage Friday and forced four adults and one child out of the property.
A suspect is in custody Thursday night after an hours-long SWAT standoff in Pauma Valley, according to authorities.
Shifting winds has our forecast shifting gears into tomorrow. A ridge of high pressure over Southern California will continue to shift east. Onshore flow will bring the marine layer back across the county.
Support continues to pour in for a San Diego father with stage four cancer whose home was burglarized last week. On Thursday, Walmart stepped up to help brighten the family's spirits.