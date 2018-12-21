Supreme Court rejects Trump plea to enforce asylum ban

The U.S. military says the number of active duty troops deployed at the border with Mexico is down to about 2,600.
A group of San Diego County residents submitted more than 2,100 signatures to the county this week stating their opposition to a planned sand mining operation at the Cottonwood Golf Course, it was announced Friday.
A divided Supreme Court won't let the Trump administration begin enforcing a ban on asylum for any immigrants who illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border.
The tragedy of Lockerbie will never be forgotten, a Church of Scotland minister vowed Friday as memorial services were held in Scotland and the United States to honor the 270 people killed when a bomb brought a Pan Am plane down over the Scottish town 30 years ago.
The San Diego Unified School District are alerting parents and staff of a breach involving the personal data of students and staff.
Racing toward a partial government shutdown, President Donald Trump appeared dug in Friday in a standoff with Democrats over his demand for billions of dollars in U.S.-Mexico border wall money.
California's population has grown by 215,000 people but is still shy of 40 million. Numbers released Friday show the state's population hit 39.8 million as of July 1, 2018.
A sheriff's deputy investigating reports of unprovoked assaults with a baseball bat by an unidentified man in Fallbrook fired his weapon when he found himself under the same kind of attack early Friday morning, an official said.