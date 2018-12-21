More than 2,100 signatures submitted in opposition to planned sand mine

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A group of San Diego County residents submitted more than 2,100 signatures to the county this week stating their opposition to a planned sand mining operation at the Cottonwood Golf Course, it was announced Friday.

The Stop Cottonwood Sand Mine Committee collected a total of 2,109 signatures and 70 comments of opposition to the planned mine. The golf course's owner, Beverly Hills real estate agent Michael Schlesinger, announced the mining plan in November. The mine would produce up to 570,000 tons of mineral resources per year for 10 years, and the work could begin as soon as 2020, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.

Residents who oppose the plan argue that the proposed mine would sit in a residential neighborhood and increase traffic and noise, negatively affect the environment and decrease property values. The committee plans to continue collecting signatures via its website, stopcottonwoodsandmine.com, and will oppose the project as it progresses through the county approval process.

"Obviously, this is just the beginning," said Stop Cottonwood Sand Mine Committee Chair Elizabeth Urquhart. "Much more work is to be done to inform the community about the proposed project and to guide them to help stop it."

