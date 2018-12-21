Government Shutdown: What happens to average San Diegans?

The U.S. Capitol is seen as Congress and President Donald Trump move closer to a deadline to fund parts of the government, in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8/ AP) - White House negotiators left the Capitol late Friday, and the House and Senate adjourned without a spending deal, all but ensuring a partial government shutdown at midnight with President Donald Trump demanding billions of dollars for his long-promised Mexican border wall.

The shutdown, scheduled for midnight, would disrupt government operations and leave hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed or forced to work without pay just days before Christmas. Senators passed legislation ensuring workers receive back pay; it will be sent to the House.

About a quarter of the federal workforce would be unfunded, so if the government shuts down, what happens?

Non-essential workers are laid off

About 420,000 people will work without a check

Another 380,000 workers will “go on leave” without pay.

The U.S. Postal Service would remain open because it’s an independent agency.

TSA workers would keep screening passengers at airports because like National Security workers, the FBI, Border Patrol and the Coast Guard, they are essential. They would, however, work without pay.

The military will stay on post. The Department of Defense has already been funded through the middle of next year.

If the government shutdown becomes long-term, the National Weather Service would close except for essential alerts.

It would also mean that it might not be a good time to buy or sell a home because the Federal Housing Administration would stop accepting new loan applications and the IRS would not be functioning to verify tax information.

Which leads to the next point. The IRS currently making final preparations to accept tax returns next month, but a government shutdown could delay the start of tax season to February.

A long-term government shutdown would also affect businesses that have government contracts or those applying for small business loans – which would be place on hold.

Air traffic control would continue working but leaving the country could become difficult in the months ahead as the State Department would stop issuing or renewing passports.

Also, training for new employees would halt, and if the shutdown lingers for weeks or months everybody would start to feel the impact in one way or another.

Congress is planning to be back in session Saturday, but no votes were scheduled. Lawmakers were told they would be given 24-hour notice to return to Washington.