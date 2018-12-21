Gaetano's: The Di Giovanni family is from Ponza, Italy

The holidays are filled with tradition. Some, that date back centuries and come from the other side of the sea. In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Spring Valley for an Italian Christmas.
Celebrating the holidays without a mother or a father is tough – which is why a group of teachers, students and mothers collected hundreds of gifts for orphans.
The Little Italy food hall is filled with big and bold concepts. It's the perfect place for Sam the Cooking Guy.
How many times a day do you pass a co-worker, say ‘hello,’ but not take the time to ask how they are feeling?
When children get really sick, they need a doctor – and sometimes a dragonfly. In Wednesday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff is at Rady Children’s Hospital to meet a young author.
When we all pitch in San Diego becomes a stronger community. In Tuesday’s Zevely Zone, team KFMB rolls up its sleeves at the Jacobs and Cushman San Diego Food Bank.
When farmers in Australia claimed their steer "Knickers" was the biggest in the world, an East County rancher gave News 8 a call.