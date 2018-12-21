Gaetano's: The Di Giovanni family is from Ponza, Italy

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The holidays are filled with tradition. Some, that date back centuries and come from the other side of the sea. In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Spring Valley for an Italian Christmas.

Gennardo di Giovanni could not make it home to Italy for the holidays, so he brought his homeland to Spring Valley.

While in America holidays are celebrated with a Christmas tree, in Italy they are celebrated with the beauty and pride of Presipio. It's a recreation of Genaro's village on the small Italian island of Ponza. It's where he grew up with his brother, Aniello, who owns the family's restaurant.

Aniello married Evelyn, a San Diego girl.

While customers usually focus on the pizza, during the holidays they have grown to treasure the tradition of Presipio.

Gaetano's has been in the same location since 1973.