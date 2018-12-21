Crab shortage means no Dungeness crab for Christmas

About a quarter of the federal workforce would be unfunded, so if the government shuts down, what happens?
White House negotiators left the Capitol late Friday, and the House and Senate adjourned without a spending deal, all but ensuring a partial government shutdown at midnight with President Donald Trump demanding billions of dollars for his long-promised Mexican border wall.
The holidays are filled with tradition. Some, that date back centuries and come from the other side of the sea. In Friday's Zevely Zone, Jeff went to Spring Valley for an Italian Christmas.
‘Tis the season for worrying about whether your presents get stolen before you have time to even wrap them.
The U.S. military says the number of active duty troops deployed at the border with Mexico is down to about 2,600.
A group of San Diego County residents submitted more than 2,100 signatures to the county this week stating their opposition to a planned sand mining operation at the Cottonwood Golf Course, it was announced Friday.
A divided Supreme Court won't let the Trump administration begin enforcing a ban on asylum for any immigrants who illegally cross the U.S.-Mexico border.