In letters to Santa, kids promise they've been good

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Christmas is just a few days away and millions of children around the world are sending their last-minute requests to the North Pole.

On Friday, Santa’s helpers at the Post Office gave News 8 a special sneak peek at a few of the items some San Diego put on their lists.

For some, reading letters to Santa can itself be like Christmas morning. Some children drew pretty pictures for Santa. Others sweetened him up by writing how good they have been all year. The letter no doubt capturing the spirit of Christmas.

One letter said: “Dear Santa, I have been a good this year – minus yelling at my brother.”

Others had questions for Santa, like: “How do you deliver all those presents in one night?”

One child even had advice for Mrs. Clause, saying: “Is the only thing you make cookies, or is it that you can’t make anything else? If you need some recipes I am willing to help.”

A two-year-old girl who survived the Camp Fire wrote to Santa saying: “I no longer have a home because of the Camp Fire. My mommy, daddy and I just got a new home and we don’t have anything to put inside.”

Some of the letters didn’t request anything. They simply had well wishes. “I just want my family to really stick together.” Another wrote, “All I want for Christmas is my family. World peace.”

This year San Diegans were chosen to participate in Operation Santa. Anyone could adopt a letter and send children in need gifts. Camp Fire survivors were part of the program.

RELATED COVERAGE