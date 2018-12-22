Man killed riding scooter in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A man riding a scooter died after being struck by a car on a Chula Vista street early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. near the intersection of Third Avenue and Quintard Street, Chula Vista Police Lt. Rusty Rea said.

The scooter rider was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, Rea said. Drugs or alcohol were not believed to be factors in the crash.

Authorities didn't immediately release the victim's identity.