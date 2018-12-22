Man killed riding scooter in Chula Vista

San Diego County's unadjusted unemployment rate dipped slightly to 3.2 percent in November, with nonfarm industries adding nearly 10,000 jobs, the California Employment Development Department announced.
There's following in your dad's footsteps. And then there's battling three fires with him in four months, including two of the worst in California history.
A mild weekend is in-store in San Diego county for the first weekend of Winter. Onshore air flow will keep the moisture intact along the coast with patchy fog each morning through Monday. Mother Nature has a Christmas gift for Southern California with the arrival of our next storm system by the holiday.
Authorities on Saturday identified a man suspected of ambushing three sheriff's deputies at his home in a rural area near Casino Pauma and sparking an hours-long standoff late Thursday.
A 42-year-old woman sustained life-threatening head injuries on Friday when she crashed the scooter she was riding in Hillcrest.
A man riding a scooter died after being struck by a car on a Chula Vista street early Saturday morning.
A partial federal shutdown took hold early Saturday after Democrats refused to meet President Donald Trump's demands for $5 billion to start erecting his cherished Mexican border wall, a chaotic postscript for Republicans in the waning days of their two-year reign controlling government.
Christmas is just a few days away and millions of children around the world are sending their last-minute requests to the North Pole.