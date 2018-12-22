Woman crashes scooter, hospitalized with severe head injuries - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Woman crashes scooter, hospitalized with severe head injuries

By City News Service
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 42-year-old woman sustained life-threatening head injuries on Friday when she crashed the scooter she was riding in Hillcrest.

Police responded about 9 p.m. to the 1200 block of University Avenue and located the woman, who was not wearing a helmet and had been drinking alcohol, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

An investigation determined the woman was riding a Bird scooter westbound on University Avenue in the bike lane when, for an unknown reason, she overturned and hit her head, Heims said.

She was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening head injuries, Heims said.

Anyone who witnessed the accident was asked to call San Diego Police Traffic Division investigators at (858) 495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580- 8477.

