Man dies in shooting in Colina Del Sol neighborhood of San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two men involved in an altercation with another group of males were shot Saturday in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood of San Diego and one of the victims died from his wounds, authorities said.



The shooting was reported just before 6 p.m. in the 5200 block of El Cajon Boulevard, San Diego police Lt. Anthony Dupree said.



Arriving officers found two men with gunshot wounds to their upper bodies and provided immediate medical aid to the victims until paramedics arrived, Dupree said.



A 31-year-old man died at a hospital and a 38-year-old man was undergoing treatment at a hospital, he said.



The names of both victims were withheld, Dupree said. The suspects remained at large.



Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call homicide detectives at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.