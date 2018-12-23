Man dies in shooting in Colina Del Sol neighborhood of San Diego

California Highway Patrol officers arrested fewer people than last year for suspected drunk driving in San Diego County so far during the Christmas holiday enforcement period, the agency said Sunday.
Christmas is almost here! As we make last minute preparations and top it all off with a bow, News 8 wants to wish you all a very Merry Christmas! Last week, we shared some Christmas memories for our News 8 archives, but Santa Claus was extra good to us this year and stuffed our stockings with a few more.
San Diego police are investigating a sexual assault in Mission Beach that reportedly occurred just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning.
The San Diego Seals were 17-12 winners over the Colorado Mammoth in their debut Saturday night in Denver, with forward Austin Staats, the first choice in the National Lacrosse League entry draft, scoring five goals and assisting on four others.
Two men involved in an altercation with another group of males were shot Saturday in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood of San Diego and one of the victims died from his wounds, authorities said.
Mother Nature has a Christmas gift for Southern California with the arrival of our next storm system. By the night of Christmas Eve, the snow level is forecast to start at 6,500 ft. and drop to 4,500 ft. on Christmas Day. Expect a chance for rain on Christmas Eve through Christmas night with most of the moisture expected along and west of the mountains.
San Diego County's unadjusted unemployment rate dipped slightly to 3.2 percent in November, with nonfarm industries adding nearly 10,000 jobs, the California Employment Development Department announced.
There's following in your dad's footsteps. And then there's battling three fires with him in four months, including two of the worst in California history.
Authorities on Saturday identified a man suspected of ambushing three sheriff's deputies at his home in a rural area near Casino Pauma and sparking an hours-long standoff late Thursday.