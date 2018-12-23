CHP arrests 33 in San Diego County during Christmas enforcement

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - California Highway Patrol officers arrested fewer people than last year for suspected drunk driving in San Diego County so far during the Christmas holiday enforcement period, the agency said Sunday.



CHP officers arrested 33 people in the county between 6 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Sunday, an officer said. That's down from 40 arrests in the area at the same time last year.



Statewide, the CHP arrested 639 people for suspected DUI violations Friday night and early Sunday, up from 604 in 2017.



There were 20 traffic fatalities reported by law enforcement agencies across the state during the period -- including one in San Diego County. There were four fatalities reported statewide at this point in the Christmas holiday last year.