San Diego County closures for Christmas Day holiday

SAN DIEGO (COUNTY NEWS CENTER) — County offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed to the public Tuesday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas Day holiday.
Additionally, all San Diego County libraries will close at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24.
County parks and preserves will be open on Dec. 25, however, there will be no public vehicle access or restroom availability with the exception of campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks.
Essential services such as law enforcement and emergency animal control response will continue throughout the holiday period.
County offices will resume normal hours on Wednesday, Dec. 26.
Below are additional holiday closure dates for County Parks facilities:
Reservation phone line agents may not be available to answer calls while facilities are closed, but customers can still make reservations online at sdparks.org.
This weekend, millions of people across the country are traveling for the holidays. Here in San Diego, things have been going pretty smoothly, but in Los Angeles, airports like LAX are as crowded as you would imagine. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from San Diego International Airport with a look at how things are going.
Mother Nature has a Christmas gift for Southern California with the arrival of our next storm system. By the night of Christmas Eve, the snow level is forecast to start at 6,500 ft. and drop to 4,500 ft. on Christmas Day. Expect a chance for rain on Christmas Eve through Christmas night with most of the moisture expected along and west of the mountains.
San Diego police are investigating a sexual assault in Mission Beach that reportedly occurred just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning.
Authorities Sunday released the name of the man who died after he was struck by a car while riding an scooter on a Chula Vista street Saturday morning.
Two men involved in an altercation with another group of males were shot Saturday in the Colina Del Sol neighborhood of San Diego and one of the victims died from his wounds, authorities said. Both men were identified by authorities on Sunday while the suspects remained at large.
California Highway Patrol officers arrested fewer people than last year for suspected drunk driving in San Diego County so far during the Christmas holiday enforcement period, the agency said Sunday.
Christmas is almost here! As we make last minute preparations and top it all off with a bow, News 8 wants to wish you all a very Merry Christmas! Last week, we shared some Christmas memories for our News 8 archives, but Santa Claus was extra good to us this year and stuffed our stockings with a few more.
The San Diego Seals were 17-12 winners over the Colorado Mammoth in their debut Saturday night in Denver, with forward Austin Staats, the first choice in the National Lacrosse League entry draft, scoring five goals and assisting on four others.