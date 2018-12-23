San Diego County closures for Christmas Day holiday - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego County closures for Christmas Day holiday

By County News Center
SAN DIEGO (COUNTY NEWS CENTER) — County offices, libraries and animal shelters will be closed to the public Tuesday, Dec. 25 for the Christmas Day holiday.

Additionally, all San Diego County libraries will close at 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 24.

County parks and preserves will be open on Dec. 25, however, there will be no public vehicle access or restroom availability with the exception of campgrounds and neighborhood day-use parks.

Essential services such as law enforcement and emergency animal control response will continue throughout the holiday period.

County offices will resume normal hours on Wednesday, Dec. 26.

Below are additional holiday closure dates for County Parks facilities:

  • Fallbrook Community Center: Closed Dec. 25, Jan.1
  • Lakeside Community Center: Closed Dec. 25, Jan. 1
  • Spring Valley Community Center: Closed Dec. 25, Jan. 1
  • Lakeside Teen Center: Closed Dec. 24 – Jan. 4
  • Spring Valley Teen Center: Closed Dec. 24 – Jan. 9
  • Spring Valley Gym: Closed Dec. 24 – 26 and 31, Jan. 1
  • 4S Ranch Sports Park Office: Closed Dec. 24 – 25, Jan.1
  • San Elijo Lagoon Ecological Reserve Nature Center: Closed Dec. 25

Reservation phone line agents may not be available to answer calls while facilities are closed, but customers can still make reservations online at sdparks.org.

