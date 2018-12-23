Officials release name of man killed in Chula Vista electric scooter crash

Officials release name of man killed in Chula Vista electric sco - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Posted: Updated:
By City News Service
CHULA VISTA (CNS) - Authorities Sunday released the name of the man who died after he was struck by a car while riding an scooter on a Chula Vista street Saturday morning.

Esteban Antonio Ramon Galindo, 26, was riding a motorized scooter just before 4 a.m. Saturday on Third Avenue near Quintard Street when he was hit, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

He was taken to UC San Diego Medical Center, but never regained consciousness and died a little more than an hour after the crash.

The driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with investigators, Chula Vista Police Lt. Rusty Rea said at the time, adding that investigators didn't believe drugs or alcohol to be factors in the crash.

It was the second crash involving an electric scooter in several hours -- around 9 p.m. Friday, a woman sustained life-threatening injuries when she crashed a scooter in Hillcrest. San Diego police said the woman in that case was not wearing a helmet and had been drinking alcohol.

    Record holiday travel expected this week

    This weekend, millions of people across the country are traveling for the holidays. Here in San Diego, things have been going pretty smoothly, but in Los Angeles, airports like LAX are as crowded as you would imagine. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from San Diego International Airport with a look at how things are going.  

     

  • 'King Tides' cause weekend flooding, first winter storm to arrive by Christmas

    Sunday, December 23 2018 8:48 PM EST2018-12-24 01:48:40 GMT

    Mother Nature has a Christmas gift for Southern California with the arrival of our next storm system. By the night of Christmas Eve, the snow level is forecast to start at 6,500 ft. and drop to 4,500 ft. on Christmas Day. Expect a chance for rain on Christmas Eve through Christmas night with most of the moisture expected along and west of the mountains.

     

  • Man arrested for sexually assaulting woman in Mission Beach

    Sunday, December 23 2018 8:35 PM EST2018-12-24 01:35:09 GMT

    San Diego police are investigating a sexual assault in Mission Beach that reportedly occurred just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning. 

     

