Dog dies in Normal Heights apartment fire

Posted: Updated:
By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — An apartment fire in Normal Heights killed one dog at a residence with four dogs on Sunday. 

The fire was reportedly an accidental couch fire in the 3500 block on Monroe Avenue. 

In addition to the dog that passed away, another dog was given oxygen at the scene and another was taken to the veterinarian by the owner. 

Arson was not suspected. 

No other injuries were reported. 

    This weekend, millions of people across the country are traveling for the holidays. Here in San Diego, things have been going pretty smoothly, but in Los Angeles, airports like LAX are as crowded as you would imagine. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from San Diego International Airport with a look at how things are going.  

     

    Sunday, December 23 2018 8:48 PM EST2018-12-24 01:48:40 GMT

    Mother Nature has a Christmas gift for Southern California with the arrival of our next storm system. By the night of Christmas Eve, the snow level is forecast to start at 6,500 ft. and drop to 4,500 ft. on Christmas Day. Expect a chance for rain on Christmas Eve through Christmas night with most of the moisture expected along and west of the mountains.

     

    Sunday, December 23 2018 8:35 PM EST2018-12-24 01:35:09 GMT

    San Diego police are investigating a sexual assault in Mission Beach that reportedly occurred just before 9 a.m. Sunday morning. 

     

