Pedestrian struck, killed on State Route 67 near Poway

Christmas Eve is Monday and if you have hosting duties this year, hopefully you have everything in order. But, if you aren’t quite ready for the festivities, you're in luck!
One child was killed and another was injured in a two-car crash on Highway 78 in Ramona on Monday, according to authorities. Lanes on both sides of the freeway near the accident site remained closed as of early afternoon.
It's going to be a white Christmas in San Diego in the mountains. For everybody else, Christmas Day will be wet, rainy and windy, according to the National Weather Service.
Father Joe's Villages and Connections Housing Downtown will accommodate nearly 300 additional homeless residents on Christmas Eve due to forecasted overnight rain, the San Diego Housing Commission announced Monday.
There’s nothing like music to get you in a festive mood – and what better day to get in the spirit than Christmas Eve.
For holiday procrastinators, there’s still some time to grab last-minute gifts. The National Retail Federation says seven percent of shoppers will finish their Christmas shopping on Monday. News 8’s Ashley Jacobs reports from Kohl’s in Clairemont which has been open 24 hours a day since Friday.
The folks at San Diego Humane Society are grateful this holiday season for Dogtown Resort which is collecting donations for their organization through mid-January.
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on State Route 67 in an unincorporated portion of San Diego County near Poway, authorities said Sunday.
This weekend, millions of people across the country are traveling for the holidays. Here in San Diego, things have been going pretty smoothly, but in Los Angeles, airports like LAX are as crowded as you would imagine. News 8's Kelly Hessedal reports from San Diego International Airport with a look at how things are going.
