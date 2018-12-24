Pedestrian struck, killed on State Route 67 near Poway - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pedestrian struck, killed on State Route 67 near Poway

By City News Service
POWAY (CNS) - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on State Route 67 in an unincorporated portion of San Diego County near Poway, authorities said Sunday.

It happened at 11 p.m. Sunday on state Route 67 near Cloudy Moon Drive, sheriff's Sgt. David Toner said.

According to witnesses, a 35-year-old man was walking in the middle lanes of northbound SR-67 when he was struck by a 28-year-old woman driving a Buick sedan, Toner said.

The impact launched the man onto the southbound lanes of the freeway, where he was struck by at least four other vehicles and dragged around 50 yards, Toner said.

The victim, whose name was withheld pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene, Toner said.

Lanes on both sides of the freeway were closed for several hours following the accident. They later re-opened. 

