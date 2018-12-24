Dogtown Resort collecting donations for San Diego Humane Society - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Dogtown Resort collecting donations for San Diego Humane Society through mid-January

Posted:
By Jennifer Lothspeich, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The folks at San Diego Humane Society are grateful this holiday season for Dogtown Resort which is collecting donations for their organization through mid-January.

SD Humane Society estimates it will care for more than 50,000 animals in 2019 – the most in its history.

With the increase in animals, the agency is in need of donations and supplies more than ever.

Some of the most-needed items include dog and cat food, dog and cat treats, powdered puppy milk replacer and pet toys.

Rhondi Webster of Dogtown Resort and Bree Steffen, San Diego Humane Society along with some festive four-legged friends stopped by Morning Extra with more info on donations needed.

They also shared tips for keeping pets safe around the holidays and talked about some pups that are up for adoption.

You can make a donation and see the San Diego Humane Society’s whole wish list here: sdhumane.org/wishlist.

