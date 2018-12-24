Last-minute shoppers hit San Diego stores - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Last-minute shoppers hit San Diego stores

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — For holiday procrastinators, there’s still some time to grab last-minute gifts.

The National Retail Federation says seven percent of shoppers will finish their Christmas shopping on Monday.

Stores are accommodating those last-minute shoppers, staying open until dinner time in most cases.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs reports from Kohl’s in Clairemont which has been open 24 hours a day since Friday.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Christmas Eve: Last-minute holiday décor tips and 'reindeer' games to keep little ones busy

    Christmas Eve: Last-minute holiday décor tips and 'reindeer' games to keep little ones busy

    Monday, December 24 2018 4:26 PM EST2018-12-24 21:26:17 GMT

    Christmas Eve is Monday and if you have hosting duties this year, hopefully you have everything in order. But, if you aren’t quite ready for the festivities, you're in luck! 

     

    Christmas Eve is Monday and if you have hosting duties this year, hopefully you have everything in order. But, if you aren’t quite ready for the festivities, you're in luck! 

     

  • 1 child killed, another injured in Ramona car crash, lanes of Hwy 78 closed

    1 child killed, another injured in Ramona car crash, lanes of Hwy 78 closed

    Monday, December 24 2018 4:24 PM EST2018-12-24 21:24:23 GMT

    One child was killed and another was injured in a two-car crash on Highway 78 in Ramona on Monday, according to authorities. Lanes on both sides of the freeway near the accident site remained closed as of early afternoon. 

     

    One child was killed and another was injured in a two-car crash on Highway 78 in Ramona on Monday, according to authorities. Lanes on both sides of the freeway near the accident site remained closed as of early afternoon. 

     

  • First winter storm arrives Christmas morning

    First winter storm arrives Christmas morning

    Monday, December 24 2018 2:24 PM EST2018-12-24 19:24:25 GMT

    It's going to be a white Christmas in San Diego in the mountains. For everybody else, Christmas Day will be wet, rainy and windy, according to the National Weather Service.

     

    It's going to be a white Christmas in San Diego in the mountains. For everybody else, Christmas Day will be wet, rainy and windy, according to the National Weather Service.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.