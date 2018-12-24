Last-minute shoppers hit San Diego stores

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — For holiday procrastinators, there’s still some time to grab last-minute gifts.

The National Retail Federation says seven percent of shoppers will finish their Christmas shopping on Monday.

Stores are accommodating those last-minute shoppers, staying open until dinner time in most cases.

News 8’s Ashley Jacobs reports from Kohl’s in Clairemont which has been open 24 hours a day since Friday.