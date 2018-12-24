Taylor Swift concert intruder arrested for San Diego killing

For holiday procrastinators, there’s still some time to grab last-minute gifts. The National Retail Federation says seven percent of shoppers will finish their Christmas shopping on Monday.
Fifty years ago on Monday, the Apollo 8 spacecraft became the first crewed mission to orbit the moon. The successful mission was a big advancement in U.S. Space exploration. News 8's Shawn Styles takes a look back at that historic Christmas Eve night in 1968.
West Haverford Road in Ramona reopened Monday afternoon after a two vehicle crash killed a five-year-old boy and injured four others, including a six-year-old boy on Highway 78, according to authorities.
The major stock indexes have fallen more than 2 percent Monday, nudging the market closer to its worst year since 2008. Stocks are also on track for their worst December since 1931, during the depths of the Great Depression.
California Gov. Jerry Brown ordered new DNA tests that a condemned inmate says could clear him in a 35-year-old quadruple murder case, which has drawn national attention.
A man who jumped onstage at a 2015 Taylor Swift concert in California has been arrested on suspicion of beating a man to death in San Diego.
Christmas Eve is Monday and if you have hosting duties this year, hopefully you have everything in order. But, if you aren’t quite ready for the festivities, you're in luck!