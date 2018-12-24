Father Joe's hosts its annual Christmas Eve dinner - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Father Joe's hosts its annual Christmas Eve dinner

By Chris Gros, Reporter
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Father Joe's Villages on Christmas Eve provided hundreds of homeless San Diegans a hot meal.

The non-profit hosted its annual Christmas Eve dinner to make the holidays a little brighter for those in need.

Also, Father Joe's Villages and Connections Housing Downtown will accommodate nearly 300 additional homeless residents on Christmas Eve due to forecasted overnight rain, the San Diego Housing Commission announced Monday.

News 8's Chris Gros reports from downtown with more on the special tradition.

