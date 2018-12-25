Lincoln Park: Two people hit by car leaving Christmas Eve church service

VALENCIA PARK (NEWS 8) – Two people were hit by a car leaving a Christmas Eve church service in Valencia Park.

The incident happened at in the 5100 block of Churchward Street.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital along with another person who suffered a panic attack at the scene. Their condition is unknown.

The driver remained at the scene, but it is unclear if any charges will be filed.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.