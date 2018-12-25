Strong wind advisory issued for East County

The Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) statewide operated by the California Highway Patrol, which began Friday, Dec. 21, continues through 11:59 p.m Tuesday.
A strong wind advisory issued by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) is in effect Tuesday from Tavern Road in rural Alpine eastbound on Interstate 8 to the Imperial County Line.
For holiday procrastinators, there’s still some time to grab last-minute gifts. The National Retail Federation says seven percent of shoppers will finish their Christmas shopping on Monday.
Fifty years ago on Monday, the Apollo 8 spacecraft became the first crewed mission to orbit the moon. The successful mission was a big advancement in U.S. Space exploration. News 8's Shawn Styles takes a look back at that historic Christmas Eve night in 1968.
West Haverford Road in Ramona reopened Monday afternoon after a two vehicle crash killed a five-year-old boy and injured four others, including a six-year-old boy on Highway 78, according to authorities.
The major stock indexes have fallen more than 2 percent Monday, nudging the market closer to its worst year since 2008. Stocks are also on track for their worst December since 1931, during the depths of the Great Depression.