CHP maximum enforcement continues through Christmas Day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Christmas Maximum Enforcement Period (MEP) statewide operated by the California Highway Patrol, which began Friday, Dec. 21, continues through 11:59 p.m Tuesday.

The MEP focuses primarily on speed-limit enforcement, but officers will also be watching for signs of impaired driving.

"The California Highway Patrol wishes everyone a happy and, most importantly, safe holiday season," CHP Commissioner Warren Stanley said. "Please remember to drive sober, avoid distractions, always buckle up, leave plenty of time to reach your destination and consider the possibility of inclement weather."

Of the 12 people killed in vehicles in the CHP's jurisdiction during the 2017 Christmas MEP, half were not wearing seat belts. During last year's MEP, 27 people were killed in collisions statewide, including jurisdictions not covered by the CHP.